Moore drains 7 treys, Colorado State downs Air Force 87-74

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)Kendle Moore scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers as Colorado State defeated Air Force 87-74 on Saturday.

Isaiah Stevens added 14 points and seven assists for Colorado State (20-11, 11-7 Mountain West Conference). David Roddy also scored 14 points. Nico Carvacho had 12 points.

Lavelle Scottie led the Falcons (11-19, 5-13) with 20 points, playing his 126th career game for Air Force, a school record. A.J. Walker added 15 points and Ryan Swan had a second-straight double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Ninth-seeded Air Force opens the Mountain West tournament on Wednesday against Fresno State. Colorado State is through to the quarterfinals on Thursday.

