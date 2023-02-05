MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Aanen Moody scored 26 points and Brandon Whitney made a layup with 11 seconds left to rally Montana to a 67-66 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Moody shot 9-for-15 from the floor, including 7 for 9 from beyond the arc, for the Grizzlies (12-12, 6-6 Big Sky Conference). Dischon Thomas scored 13 points. Josh Bannan pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Whitney finished with 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Carson Towt led the Lumberjacks (6-18, 2-9) with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Xavier Fuller added 16 points. Jalen Cole had 10 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Idaho State next, Montana on the road on Thursday and Northern Arizona at home on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.