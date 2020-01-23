Monyyong sends Little Rock past Troy with an 81-63 win

Closings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Ruot Monyyong scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds and Little Rock beat Troy 81-63 on Wednesday.

Jaizec Lottie scored 14 and Kamani Johnson 12 making all five of his shot attempts.

Charles Norman’s jump shot with 38 seconds before halftime put Troy up 34-32 and it marked its last lead of the game. Marko Lukic responded with a 3-pointer 10 seconds later and Monyyong threw down a dunk and Little Rock (14-7, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference) led 37-34 at intermission.

Little Rock used an 11-3 run to start the second half and led 48-37. Troy never got within six points the rest of the way. Little Rock has won three straight – following a two-game skid – and nine of its last 11.

Ty Gordon led Troy (8-13, 4-6) with 15 points and Desmond Williams 10. Troy has is 1-3 in its last four games.

