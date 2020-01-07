Monyyong lifts UALR past Georgia Southern 79-73

NCAA Basketball
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Ruot Monyong scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Arkansas-Little Rock held off Georgia Southern 79-73 on Monday night for its first 5-0 start in Sun Belt Conference play since 2015-2016.

Monyong hit 9 of 12 shots in scoring his fourth double-double in five games and he leads the conference with eight double-doubles on the year.

Jaizec Lottie scored 14 points and made six assists and Ben Coupet Jr. added 13 points with eight boards for the Trojans (11-5, 5-0), who shot 56% in winning their sixth straight game. Markquis Nowell also made six assists.

Elijah McCadden and Calvin Wishart scored 15 apiece for the Eagles (9-7, 3-2), who were outrebounded 37-27. Isaiah Crawley scored 13 points and Simeon Carter added 10.

Arkansas-Little Rock plays Troy on the road on Thursday. Georgia Southern matches up against Louisiana-Monroe at home on Thursday.

