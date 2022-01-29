LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Keondre Montgomery had 15 points off the bench to carry Alcorn State to a 68-64 win over Southern on Saturday.

Dominic Brewton had 11 points and eight rebounds for Alcorn State (7-13, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Oddyst Walker added 10 points and seven rebounds. Byron Joshua had 10 points.

Southern totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jayden Saddler had 18 points and six assists for the Jaguars (11-9, 5-2). Brendon Brooks added 12 points. Terrell Williams had 12 points.

Brion Whitley was held to only 5 points despite coming into the contest as the Jaguars’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He made 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

