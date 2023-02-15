WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Joseph Octave scored 18 points and Bo Montgomery’s fadeaway jumper at the buzzer lifted Holy Cross past Boston University 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Octave had seven rebounds for the Crusaders (10-18, 7-8 Patriot League). Montgomery was 6 of 17 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 16 points. Gerrale Gates was 5 of 14 shooting and 2 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Terriers (12-16, 5-10) were led by Walter Whyte, who recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jonas Harper added 16 points for Boston University and Anthony Morales had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.