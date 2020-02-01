Montero scores 26 to lift Eastern Michigan past Toledo 61-57

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Yeikson Montero had a season-high 26 points as Eastern Michigan snapped its seven-game losing streak, narrowly beating Toledo 61-57 on Saturday for its first conference win this season.

Montero made 9 of 12 shots.

Boubacar Toure had 12 points and 16 rebounds for Eastern Michigan (11-10, 1-7 Mid-American Conference). Ty Groce added 10 points.

A free throw by Groce extended Eastern Michigan’s lead to 61-54 with just under a minute to go with a 3-pointer by Marreon Jackson providing Toledo’s final points with 50 seconds left.

Dylan Alderson had 14 points for the Rockets (11-11, 3-6). Jackson added 14 points. Keshaun Saunders had 12 points.

Eastern Michigan plays Buffalo at home on Tuesday. Toledo matches up against Northern Illinois at home on Tuesday.

