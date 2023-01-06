GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Jubrile Belo scored 17 points as Montana State beat Northern Colorado 77-56 on Thursday night.

Belo added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (9-7). Great Osobor added 15 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Darius Brown II shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Bears (5-10) were led by Langston Reynolds, who recorded 12 points. Brock Wisne added 10 points for Northern Colorado. Dalton Knecht also recorded eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.