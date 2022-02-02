HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Ryan Moffatt had a career-high 24 points as Colgate beat Bucknell 83-69 on Wednesday night.

Moffatt made 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range for the Raiders (10-11, 6-2 Patriot League). Jack Ferguson had 16 points and six rebounds. Tucker Richardson added 10 points and seven rebounds. Nelly Cummings had nine assists.

Xander Rice had 18 points for the Bison (5-18, 2-9). Andrew Funk added 17 points. Elvin Edmonds IV had 10 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Colgate defeated Bucknell 75-56 on Jan. 19.

