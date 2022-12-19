KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Rayquawndis Mitchell had 28 points in UMKC’s 62-45 victory over South Dakota on Monday night.

Mitchell also contributed five rebounds for the Kangaroos (5-9). Shemarri Allen added 13 points while going 4 of 10 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Tyler Andrews recorded seven points and went 3 of 4 from the field.

Tasos Kamateros led the Coyotes (5-8) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. South Dakota also got 10 points from A.J. Plitzuweit. In addition, Paul Bruns finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.