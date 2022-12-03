KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Rayquawndis Mitchell had 27 points in UMKC’s 61-47 victory against Lindenwood on Saturday night.

Mitchell also had seven rebounds and three steals for the Kangaroos (4-7). Shemarri Allen scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Allen David Mukeba Jr. recorded eight points and shot 2 of 2 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line.

Kevin Caldwell Jr. led the Lions (4-6) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and four assists. Lindenwood also got nine points from Keenon Cole. In addition, David Ware had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.