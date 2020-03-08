Mitchell lifts Texas A&M over Arkansas 77-69

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Wendell Mitchell had a season-high 25 points, tying his career high, as Texas A&M got past Arkansas 77-69 on Saturday. Josh Nebo added 20 points for the Aggies. Nebo also had seven rebounds.

Quenton Jackson had 14 points for Texas A&M (16-14, 10-8 Southeastern Conference). Emanuel Miller added 10 rebounds.

Mason Jones had 30 points for the Razorbacks (19-12, 7-11). Isaiah Joe added 22 points. Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 10 points.

The Aggies evened the season series against the Razorbacks with the win. Arkansas defeated Texas A&M 69-59 on Jan. 4.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.