COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)Noah Carter had six of Missouri’s 16 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead the Tigers to a 92-85 win over Penn on Friday night.

The game was tied at 43 at the half and at 67 with 6 1/2 minutes to go when Tre Gomillion hit a 3-pointer for Missouri. After Clark Slajchert scored inside for the Quakers, Nick Honor nailed a 3-pointer to start a 13-2 run to get the lead to 83-71 with 2:44 remaining.

From there Missouri made 9 of 10 free throws to hold off Penn, which had four 3s to keep the pressure on.

D’Moi Hodge had 17 points, Honor 16 and Gomillion 11 for the Tigers, who turned a plus-10 in turnovers into a 19-9 advantage.

Slajchert finished with 21 points, Jordan Dingle 18 and Jonah Charles 11 for the Quakers (0-2), who also made 16 3-pointers.

Ken Brown had the first and last 3-pointer as Missouri opened the game with four triples for a 12-0 lead. The Tigers’ first six baskets came from long distance, half by Carter.

The Quakers raced back with a 14-0 run to take a 21-20 lead with Ed Holland III capping it with a 3-pointer and three-point play 15 seconds apart. The game was tied at 43 at the half.

