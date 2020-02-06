Missouri St. thumps Illinois St. behind Da Silva’s 22 points

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Tulio Da Silva had a season-high 22 points as Missouri State rolled past Illinois State 80-60 on Wednesday night.

Da Silva shot 10 for 13 from the field. He added eight rebounds.

Keandre Cook had 18 points for Missouri State (11-13, 5-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 12 points. Josh Hall had six assists.

Missouri State totaled 42 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Antonio Reeves had 17 points for the Redbirds (7-16, 2-9). Jaycee Hillsman added 16 points. Zach Copeland had 11 points.

Keith Fisher III, the Redbirds’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at nine points per game, shot just 1 of 5.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds this season. Missouri State defeated Illinois State 67-63 on Jan. 7. Missouri State plays Southern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Illinois State plays Indiana State at home on Saturday.

