Mississippi Valley St snaps streak, beats Alabama A&M 72-66

NCAA Basketball
NORMAL, Ala. (AP)Caleb Hunter scored 19 points as Mississippi Valley State snapped its seven-game losing streak, defeating Alabama A&M 72-66 on Monday night.

Michael Green added 17 points for the Delta Devils (2-14, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), while Torico Simmons chipped in 15 and Zachary Barnes 12 .

Cameron Tucker had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-10, 2-2). Garrett Hicks added 10 points. Cameron Alford had 10 points.

Mississippi Valley State matches up against Alcorn State at home on Saturday. Alabama A&M plays Alabama State on Saturday.

