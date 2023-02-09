SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP)Damarco Minor scored 19 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Lindenwood 63-58 on Thursday night.

Minor also had 11 rebounds for the Cougars (17-9, 8-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Deejuan Pruitt scored 11 points and added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Ray’Sean Taylor was 3 of 12 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Kevin Caldwell Jr. led the Lions (9-17, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Lindenwood also got 12 points from Jacob Tracey. Cam Burrell also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. SIU-Edwardsville hosts Eastern Illinois while Lindenwood visits Southern Indiana.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.