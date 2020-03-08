Minlend scores 21 to lead San Francisco over Pacific 72-54

NCAA Basketball
LAS VEGAS (AP)Charles Minlend had 21 points as San Francisco defeated Pacific 72-54 in the West Coast Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday night.

The Dons will face top seed and second-ranked Gonzaga in the semifinals on Monday.

Jimbo Lull had 16 points for San Francisco (22-11). Jamaree Bouyea added 11 points. Khalil Shabazz had six rebounds.

Pacific totaled 19 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jahlil Tripp had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers (23-10). Gary Chivichyan added 12 points.

