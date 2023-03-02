MILWAUKEE (AP)BJ Freeman had 29 points in Milwaukee’s 87-70 victory against Wright State on Thursday night in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals

Freeman also added six rebounds for the Panthers (20-10). Elijah Jamison scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Kentrell Pullian was 5 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Trey Calvin led the way for the Raiders (17-14) with 28 points and four steals. Wright State also got 12 points from Brandon Noel. Alex Huibregste also had nine points.

Milwaukee took the lead with 19:17 left in the first half and did not give it up. Freeman led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 45-27 at the break. Milwaukee pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 19 points. They were outscored by Wright State in the second half by a one-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Freeman led the way with a team-high 17 second-half points.

