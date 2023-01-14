TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Kylen Milton had 20 points in UAPB’s 67-54 victory against Florida A&M on Saturday night.

Milton added five rebounds for the Golden Lions (7-11, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shaun Doss pitched in with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Jordan Chatman scored 15 points to lead the Rattlers (2-13, 0-4), who have lost seven straight. Jordan Tillmon totaled 11 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. UAPB visits Bethune-Cookman while Florida A&M hosts Mississippi Valley State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.