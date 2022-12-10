TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Caleb Mills scored 16 points, Cameron Corhen had 15 points off the bench, and Florida State defeated Louisville 75-53 on Saturday in a game between two Atlantic Coast Conference teams desperate for a win.

Matthew Cleveland had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Seminoles (2-9, 1-1). Corhen added five rebounds and was perfect in six free throw attempts.

El Ellis scored 15 points for Louisville (0-9, 0-2).

Florida State held Louisville to three points over the first four minutes of the second half, building a 16-point lead before Ellis hit a 3-pointer for the Cardinals. The Seminoles’ lead first reached 20 points on a dunk by Naheem McLeod near the 10-minute mark. McLeod, a 7-foot-4 sophomore, had a career high six blocks, raising his average to a little more than 2 blocks per game.

A 10-2 run by Florida State in the middle of the first half helped the Seminoles establish a double-digit lead. After Louisville drew within 21-15 FSU added an 8-0 run and the Seminoles led by double-digits the rest of the game.

The Seminoles, who made 21 of 23 free throws in their past two games, made 11 of their first 12 and finished 12-of-16 from the line.

It was Florida State’s sixth consecutive win in a series that dates to 1968. The teams have met 51 times and Louisville holds a 34-17 advantage.

