MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Setric Millner Jr.’s 32 points led Toledo over Central Michigan 99-65 on Tuesday night.

Millner added six rebounds for the Rockets (24-6, 15-2 Mid-American Conference). Rayj Dennis scored 21 points and added six assists. EJ Farmer recorded 15 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line. The Rockets extended their winning streak to 14 games.

The Chippewas (10-20, 5-12) were led by Reggie Bass, who posted 27 points and four assists. Markus Harding added nine points for Central Michigan. In addition, Marc Garland II finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.