COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Diamond Miller remembered the last time Maryland hosted Michigan. That was just over a year ago, hours after the death of Terrapins coach Brenda Frese’s father.

The Wolverines trounced the Terps by 20.

”We all know what happened last year, and we got embarrassed on our home court,” Miller said. ”We just felt like we needed this one back for coach and her family.”

Miller scored 23 points, and No. 10 Maryland closed the first quarter with a 13-2 run and led the rest of the way in a 72-64 victory over No. 13 Michigan on Thursday night. The Terrapins gained a measure of revenge for their two losses to the Wolverines last season, and they’ve now won 10 of 11 since a loss to Nebraska in early December.

Abby Meyers contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terps (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten). Lavender Briggs scored 14 points and Shyanne Sellers added 13.

Leigha Brown led the Wolverines with 16 points.

Michigan (16-5, 6-4) led 13-9 in the first quarter before a three-point play by Miller started Maryland’s big run. Briggs and Faith Masonius made 3-pointers during that stretch.

The Terps pushed the lead to 16 in the third quarter before the Wolverines were able to chip away. Miller sat for a bit with four fouls, and Michigan cut the lead to seven early in the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines still wasted too many possessions with turnovers to mount much of a comeback.

Michigan ended up with 24 turnovers, and Maryland had a 25-5 advantage in points off turnovers.

Miller fouled out with 2:19 remaining, but even after those two free throws, the Terps led 65-57 and had little trouble holding on.

”I loved everything about Diamond’s game tonight,” Frese said. ”I thought that last call was a tough one because obviously we needed her on the court, but she played so hard tonight. That’s who she is and what she’s capable of doing every single night.”

Michigan lost for the second time in four days against a top-10 opponent. No. 6 Indiana beat the Wolverines 92-83 on Monday.

”We better defend, because when you play Maryland or when you play Indiana or when you play Illinois or when you play Iowa, Ohio State, you’re going to play a team that has five people on the court that can score at any single time,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. ”If you take a breath and you relax – we were up 13-9 with four to go in the first quarter, and we lost the first quarter 22-15.”

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Whether it was against Maryland’s press or in their half-court offense, the Wolverines turned the ball over too much to score consistently. This was a lower-scoring game than the loss to Indiana, but the margin ended up being similar.

Maryland: While Miller clearly led the way, the Terps had plenty of offensive contributors. They also held Michigan to 13 points below its season average entering the game.

”Super proud of this group, because it was going to take a 40-minute effort,” Frese said. ”To see that growth, so many new pieces, and it does take time within a team, and that trust level has to get there, but they’re definitely buying in on both ends of the floor.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Wolverines have appeared in 48 straight AP polls, and although a multiloss week could certainly drop them, the quality of their opponents could save them from a substantial plunge.

Maryland is tied for 10th with an Iowa team that beat No. 2 Ohio State on Monday night. Now the Terps can boast an impressive victory of their own.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines play their third game of the week when they visit Minnesota on Sunday.

Maryland: The Terps host Penn State on Monday night.

