Michigan’s Livers forgoing NBA, returning to Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Michigan’s Isaiah Livers is returning for his senior season.

Livers announced Friday he was removing his name from NBA draft consideration and said he was excited to come back to Ann Arbor.

”While it was a limited process due to COVID-19, I want to thank all the NBA teams who took the time to talk to me,” the 6-foot-7 Livers said. ”The information I gathered is going to be invaluable moving forward. But now, we have unfinished business in Ann Arbor. I cannot wait to do everything I can and help lead this team to great things.”

Livers has started 46 games in three seasons at Michigan. He led the Wolverines in scoring last season at 12.9 points per game, although he was limited to 21 games because of injury problems.

”It was a great afternoon when Isaiah stopped into my office and told us he would be returning,” coach Juwan Howard said. ”The opportunity for Isaiah, and his family, to take a deep dive and learn as much as they could about professional basketball is a blessing. Now, he has even more information to know what he needs to do to reach that next level and fulfill his dreams.”

—

