Michigan’s DeJulius intends to enter transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston has won the Lisa Leslie Award given to the top center in women’s college basketball.

Other winners in the Naismith Starting Five announced Monday by the Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Association included Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu as the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year, Arizona’s Aari McDonald as the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year, Oregon’s Satou Sabally as the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year, and Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard as the Katrine McClain Power Forward of the Year.