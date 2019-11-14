Michigan State’s Izzo signs 2 top-100 recruits

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has signed center Mady Sissoko and point guard AJ Hoggard.

Izzo said Wednesday he may add another player or two to the recruiting class to help the team next season.

The 6-foot-10, 215-pound Sissoko is from Mali. Sissoko averaged more than 12 points and nearly nine rebounds last season as a junior at Wasatch Academy in Utah. He is ranked No. 37 among recruits in the nation by 247 Sports.

The 6-3, 220-pound Hoggard, who is from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, averaged 15.6 points last year and won a state title as a junior at Archbishop Carroll High School in suburban Philadelphia. Hoggard is ranked as the No. 71 recruit overall and attends Huntington Prep in West Virginia.

The Spartans were ranked No. 1 to start this season but now hold the No. 3 spot after losing their opener to Kentucky.

