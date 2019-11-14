Michigan coach Juwan Howard signs 1st recruit: Zeb Jackson

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Michigan coach Juwan Howard has added his first recruit to the program.

Howard says shooting guard Zeb Jackson signed Wednesday to play for the Wolverines next season. The 6-foot-3 Jackson is ranked No. 62 among recruits in the nation by 247 Sports.

Highly touted forward Isaiah Todd is also expected to be a part of Howard’s first recruiting class.

Jackson averaged more than 25 points and nearly eight rebounds per game over the previous three seasons at Maumee Valley Country Day in Ohio. He will spend his senior season at Montverde Academy in Florida.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25