Chris Metzger had 26 points as Flagler beat Central Michigan 92-73 on Wednesday night.

Metzger shot 13 for 15 from the floor. He added seven rebounds.

Jaizec Lottie had 19 points and seven assists for Flagler. Jalen Barr added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Travon Broadway Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds for the Chippewas (0-3). Matt Beachler added 13 points. Caleb Huffman had 12 points.

Central Michigan faces Western Illinois on the road on Sunday.