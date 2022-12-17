MACON, Ga. (AP)Jalyn McCreary scored 21 points as Mercer beat Morehead State 79-52 on Saturday.

McCreary added six rebounds for the Bears (6-6). Kamar Robertson added 18 points while shooting 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. James Glisson III recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Jake Wolfe finished with 10 points for the Eagles (6-6). Trent Scott added nine points for Morehead State. Jalen Hawkins also had eight points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.