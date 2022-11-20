CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Sam Mennenga scored 23 points as Davidson beat Old Dominion 66-61 on Sunday.

Mennenga added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (5-1). Foster Loyer scored 22 points and added 10 rebounds. David Skogman made all seven of his free throws and scored 13.

The Monarchs (3-3) were led in scoring by Ben Stanley, who finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Old Dominion also got 11 points and five assists from Chaunce Jenkins. Tyreek Scott-Grayson finished with 10 points and five assists.

Loyer put up 10 points in the first half for Davidson, who led 32-23 at intermission. Mennenga’s 16-point second half helped Davidson close out the victory.

NEXT UP

Davidson next plays Friday against San Francisco at home, and Old Dominion will host East Carolina on Saturday.

