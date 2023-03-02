EL PASO, Texas (AP)Dayvion McKnight had 24 points to lead Western Kentucky to a 73-68 victory over UTEP on Thursday night.

McKnight added seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (16-14, 8-11 Conference USA). Jordan Rawls scored 15 on 5-of-8 shooting and Jamarion Sharp had 10 points.

Tae Hardy led the Miners (13-17, 6-13) with 17 points. Calvin Solomon added 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Shamar Givance pitched in with 15 points, six assists and two steals.

McKnight scored 10 points to lead Western Kentucky to a 34-27 lead at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Western Kentucky visits North Texas, while UTEP hosts Middle Tennessee.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.