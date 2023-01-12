BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Dayvion McKnight scored 27 points and Dontaie Allen sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining as Western Kentucky knocked off UAB 80-78 on Wednesday.

McKnight shot 10 for 21 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Hilltoppers (10-6, 2-3 Conference USA). Jordan Rawls scored 16 points.

Jordan Walker finished with 28 points for the Blazers (12-5, 3-3). KJ Buffen added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for UAB. Ledarrius Brewer had 11 points and two steals.

Western Kentucky hosts Florida International on Saturday and UAB travels to play Louisiana Tech, also on Saturday.

