CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)AJ McKee scored 23 points and BJ McLaurin made the game-winning free throws with 26 seconds remaining as Queens beat FGCU 84-82 on Thursday night.

McKee shot 7 for 16 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Royals (14-8, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kalib Mathews scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added four steals. BJ McLaurin shot 3 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Andre Weir led the way for the Eagles (14-8, 4-5) with 22 points. Isaiah Thompson added 20 points for FGCU. Zach Anderson had 19 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

—

