McGusty leads Miami past Quinnipiac 80-52

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Kameron McGusty scored 22 points to lead Miami to an 80-52 victory over Quinnipiac Saturday afternoon.

Dejan Vasiljevic overcame a scoreless first half and finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hurricanes (3-1). The senior guard shot 4-of-6 from the field and was perfect on two free throw attempts in the second half.

Chris Lykes scored 12 points and Harlond Beverly 10 for Miami.

The Hurricanes opened the second half with 10 unanswered points in the first 2:33 for a 39-24 lead. Vasiljevic keyed the spurt with a 3-pointer and layup.

Beverly’s corner 3-pointer with 10:15 remaining gave the Hurricanes their first 20-point lead at 54-33.

Savion Lewis scored 16 points for the Bobcats (0-2).

Deng Gak and Anthony Walker scored two baskets each during an 8-0 run for the Hurricanes’ largest lead of the first half at 23-15 with 6:38 remaining.

Lykes’ running jumper at the buzzer gave Miami a 29-24 advantage at halftime.

BIG PICTURE:

Quinnipiac: The Bobcats’ visit to Florida Saturday coincided with their second game all-time against an Athletic Coast Conference opponent. The other Florida stop also was against the Hurricanes in 1999, when they were members of the Big East Conference.

Miami: Matt Cross, a 6-foot-6 forward from Beverly, Mass., signed a national letter of intent during the early signing period. Cross is considered among the top 100 players nationally by two recruiting services and will play his senior season at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. before joining the Hurricanes next season.

UP NEXT:

Quinnipiac: The Bobcats will play Albany Friday in their home and Metro Atlantic opener.

Miami: The Hurricanes will face Missouri State Thursday in the first round of the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.