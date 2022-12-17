SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP)Darius McGhee had 22 points in Liberty’s 82-62 win over Bryant on Saturday.

McGhee shot 8 for 16, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Flames (7-4). Kyle Rode scored 17 points and added five assists. Brody Peebles recorded 16 points and was 5 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Antwan Walker finished with 17 points and two blocks for the Bulldogs (8-4). Bryant also got 16 points from Earl Timberlake. In addition, Sherif Kenney had 15 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.