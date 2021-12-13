LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Darius McGhee had 23 points as Liberty easily beat Carver College 95-36 on Monday night.

Brody Peebles had 14 points and seven rebounds for Liberty (6-4), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Shiloh Robinson added 10 points. Micaiah Abii had 10 points.

Liberty dominated the first half and led 48-21 at the break. The Flames’ 47 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Antwon Ferrell had 10 points for the Cougars.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com