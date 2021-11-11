McGhee scores 21 to carry Liberty past Regent 85-24

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Darius McGhee had 21 points as Liberty romped past Regent 85-24 on Thursday night.

McGhee made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Joseph Venzant and Keegan McDowell each had 13 points for Liberty (1-0). Blake Preston added 10 points.

Andrew Aiken, Randolph Holland and Stanley Adjei scored four points apiece to lead the Royals.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com