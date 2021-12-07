STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Noah McDavid had 25 points as Tarleton State beat Dallas Christian 84-65 on Tuesday night.

McDavid shot 11 for 12 from the foul line.

Tahj Small had 12 points for Tarleton State (2-7), which ended its four-game losing streak. Jayshawn Moore added 11 points. Shakur Daniel had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jairus Allen had 14 points for the Crusaders. Tilyr Hobson added 12 points. Tyjuan Battles had 10 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com