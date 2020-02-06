McCoy’s 20 points leads Boston U past Army

NCAA Basketball
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Javante McCoy had 20 points as Boston University topped Army 80-66 on Wednesday night.

Max Mahoney had 13 points and seven rebounds for Boston University (14-10, 8-3 Patriot League), which earned its fourth straight win. Walter Whyte added 12 points.

Army totaled 23 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Tommy Funk had 24 points and six assists for the Black Knights (11-11, 6-5), whose six-game win streak was broken. Matt Wilson added 24 points and 10 rebounds. Lonnie Grayson had seven rebounds.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Black Knights on the season. Boston University defeated Army 81-59 on Jan. 11. Boston University takes on Holy Cross at home on Saturday. Army plays American on the road on Saturday.

