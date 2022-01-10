WASHINGTON (AP)Javante McCoy had 25 points as Boston University easily defeated American 79-53 on Monday night.

Sukhmail Mathon had 19 points for Boston University (11-6, 2-2 Patriot League). Walter Whyte added 17 points.

American totaled 24 points in the second half, a season low.

Matt Rogers had 13 points for the Eagles (4-10, 0-2). Josh Alexander added 12 points. Colin Smalls had 10 points.

