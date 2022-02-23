BOSTON (AP)Javante McCoy had 24 points as Boston University topped Lafayette 76-60 on Wednesday night.

Ethan Brittain-Watts had 13 points for Boston University (20-10, 11-6 Patriot League). Jonas Harper added 11 points. Sukhmail Mathon had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Tyrone Perry had 16 points for the Leopards (10-18, 7-10). Kyle Jenkins added 13 points. Neal Quinn had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Leopards on the season. Boston University defeated Lafayette 81-62 on Jan. 26.

