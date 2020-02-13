Closings
McClanahan scores 19 to lead Nicholls St. over Lamar 69-65

NCAA Basketball
THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Dexter McClanahan posted 19 points as Nicholls State edged past Lamar 69-65 on Wednesday night.

Andre Jones had 11 points for Nicholls State (16-9, 10-4 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kevin Johnson added 11 points. Elvis Harvey Jr. had 10 rebounds.

Avery Sullivan tied a career high with 24 points for the Cardinals (12-13, 6-8). T.J. Atwood added 21 points and nine rebounds. He also had eight turnovers but only one assist. Ayaan Sohail had 10 points.

Davion Buster, who was second on the Cardinals in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, had only 5 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals on the season. Nicholls State defeated Lamar 61-52 on Jan. 8. Nicholls State plays Southeastern Louisiana at home on Saturday. Lamar plays Houston Baptist at home on Saturday.

