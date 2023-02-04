TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Courvoisier McCauley scored 23 points as Indiana State beat Murray State 99-56 on Saturday night.

McCauley added six rebounds for the Sycamores (16-9, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Cameron Henry scored 16 points, going 7 of 11 (2 for 4 from distance). Robbie Avila recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Rob Perry finished with 14 points for the Racers (13-11, 8-6). Murray State also got 13 points from Jacobi Wood. Brian Moore Jr. also had nine points.

Indiana State took the lead with 15:19 left in the first half and did not relinquish it.

NEXT UP

Indiana State next plays Wednesday against Valparaiso at home, and Murray State will host Drake on Tuesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.