PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Bez Mbeng had 27 points in Yale’s 84-75 victory against Brown on Saturday night.

Mbeng was 10-of012 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 9 from the line for the Bulldogs (20-7, 10-4 Ivy League). John Poulakidas scored 14 points, going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. August Mahoney shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Bears (14-13, 7-7) were led by Paxson Wojcik, who posted 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Brown also got 18 points and seven rebounds from Kino Lilly Jr.. Dan Friday also recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.