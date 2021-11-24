Mballa scores 29 to lead Buffalo over Illinois St. 106-90

RIVIERA MAYA, Cancun (AP)Josh Mballa had a career-high 29 points as Buffalo got past Illinois State 106-90 in the Cancun Challenge – Riviera Division on Wednesday night.

Jeenathan Williams had 17 points and five assists for Buffalo (3-2). David Skogman added a caree-high 17 points. Ronaldo Segu had 17 points and eight assists as the Bulls set a Cancun Challenge record for points in a win.

Buffalo shot 53% in the win, making 40 of 76 from the floor, 12 of 20 from distance. The Bulls scored 56 points in the paint and won the rebounding battle, 41-30.

Kendall Lewis had 22 points for the Redbirds (2-4). Sy Chatman added 21 points. Antonio Reeves had 17 points and Josiah Strong 15.

