JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Tyler Maye had a season-high 21 points and made the game-winning shot as North Carolina A&T edged East Tennessee State 69-67 on Tuesday night.

Kameron Langley drove to the left of the arc and then passed to Maye, who scored from under the net with 7.2 seconds remaining. Ty Brewer missed for East Tennessee State at the buzzer.

Marcus Watson had 19 points and 10 rebounds for North Carolina A&T (4-8), which won its first road game of the season. Langley finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Jordan King had 15 points for the Buccaneers (7-4). Ledarrius Brewer added 14 points. Ty Brewer had 13 points and three blocks.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com