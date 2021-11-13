Max Abmas had 16 points to lead six Oral Roberts players in double figures as the Golden Eagles easily beat Southwestern Christian 121-50

ULSA, Okla. (AP) – Max Abmas had 16 points to lead six Oral Roberts players in double figures as the Golden Eagles easily defeated Southwestern Christian 121-50 on Friday night.

Carlos Jurgens added 14 points for the Golden Eagles. DeShang Weaver chipped in 13, Francis Lacis and Sir Issac Herron had 13 and Elijah Lufile scored 10. Lacis also had 12 rebounds.

Khristien White had 10 points for the NAIA-member Eagles. Luiz Machado Jr. also had 10 points.

