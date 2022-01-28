BOSTON (AP)Sukhmail Mathon had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Boston University narrowly defeated Colgate 76-72 on Friday.

Javante McCoy had 17 points for Boston University (15-8, 6-4 Patriot League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jonas Harper added 11 points and Walter Whyte had 10 points.

Nelly Cummings had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (8-11, 4-2), whose four-game winning streak ended. Ryan Moffatt added 14 points and Jack Ferguson had 11 points.

