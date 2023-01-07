MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Trenton Massner’s 29 points helped Western Illinois defeat Denver 91-74 on Saturday.

Massner had five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Leathernecks (9-7). Alec Rosner added 28 points while shooting 8 for 13 (7 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and had three steals. Vuk Stevanic recorded 13 points and was 6 of 12 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

Touko Tainamo finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers (10-8). Tommy Bruner added 19 points and four assists for Denver. In addition, Tyree Corbett had 16 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Western Illinois visits Oral Roberts and Denver hosts North Dakota State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.