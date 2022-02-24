MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Trenton Massner had 20 points as Western Illinois beat Nebraska Omaha 88-76 on Thursday night.

Tamell Pearson had 18 points for Western Illinois (16-13, 7-10 Summit League). Luka Barisic and Will Carius each had 16 points.

Frankie Fidler had 16 points for the Mavericks (5-23, 4-13). Felix Lemetti added 14 points and seven rebounds. Marco Smith had 11 points.

The Leathernecks evened the season series against the Mavericks. Nebraska Omaha defeated Western Illinois 84-78 on Dec. 22.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com