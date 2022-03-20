DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Coryon Mason tossed in 19 points, Cameron Steele scored 18 and Abilene Christian knocked off Troy 82-70 in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational on Sunday night.

Mahki added 11 points and Reggie Miller scored 10 for the Wildcats (24-10).

Khalyl Waters had 18 points to lead the Trojans (20-12). Desmond Williams added 14 points, while Christyon Eugene scored 13.

